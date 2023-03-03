Will Smith bravely Confronted the Elephant inthe Room as He Accepted his First Award Since being Snubbed the Oscars

After the blow to his reputation that echoed across the world, Will Smith has reemerged onto the red carpet – and with an acting award in hand! It’s a testament to his enduring popularity that he could so quickly make this comeback.

After the embarrassing Academy Awards blunder, King Richard has certainly done his best to make amends. Even displaying a sense of humor about it on social media! But when he stepped up to accept the Beacon Award from the African American Film Critics Association Awards, there was no acknowledgement of what had happened – like an elephant in room that nobody wanted to mention.

Vigorously thanking everyone present – as well as Apple for bringing the historical drama Emancipation to life -the Oscar-winning actor’s speech was met with a reception that could be kindly labeled muted.

“I want to thank Gil and AAFCA. I want to thank all of you in this room for doing what you do, keeping our stories alive. I want to thank Apple, because the budget was one thing. And then the budget was another thing. And then the budget was another thing. And Apple never flinched. It was the first time I had heard from a studio that the story was more important than how much it costs to get it done… They make iPhones. They can do it.”

With a staggering budget of at least $120 million, Smith did not mince his words in expressing Apple’s tremendous willingness to reach far into its coffers. Although it is yet unclear if the return was worth the investment, Smith reassured fans about his upcoming project with an update of “Bad Boys 4” and admitted that he was elated to be reunited with familiar faces for this production.