Will Smith Banned from the Oscars for the Next Decade – What Does it Mean?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that actor Will Smith will be banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade.

The announcement follows Smith’s well-documented blunder two weeks ago, when he went on stage after Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and slapped him in front of a startled live audience and global TV audience.

Smith announced his decision to quit the Academy. Despite Smith’s resignation, the Board of Governors at the Academy voted to take action against him as quickly as possible, which was reported by CNN.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” read the joint statement by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

On Friday, the board of directors made the decision during a Board of Governors session that was scheduled for April 18 but was accelerated following the turmoil caused by the occurrence that captured global attention.

Smith’s removal from the ranks of voting members of the Academy, according to The Wrap, wouldn’t automatically block him from being considered for future Oscars; he would simply be removed from the group that votes on them.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” the actor said in a statement.

The jibe Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut hairstyle, with the comic predicting she’d star in “G.I. Jane 2.” In recent years, The Matrix Resurrections actress has spoken openly about her condition.

He hasn’t spoken at length about the situation, only mentioning during a recent comedy performance that he is “still kind of processing” what occurred.

King Richard earned Smith his first Oscar, for Best Actor, just minutes after the slap occurred at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. He apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy in a tearful acceptance speech, but did not apologize to Rock.

On March 28, he made a social media statement directly addressing Rock for his behavior, launching a public attempt to repair the harm.