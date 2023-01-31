Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to Return for ‘Bad Boys 4’

Had they been a bit more inventive, the third installment of Bad Boys could’ve had one of the most memorable titles in history; “Bad Boys 4 Life”. Sadly though, that can never be. But in spite of this misstep, it hasn’t stopped them from continuing to make another movie which is sure to be just as amazing!

The fourth installment of the iconic Bad Boys movie franchise is officially in production! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced it’s coming on their social media too much fanfare. In a video, Smith drove to visit Lawrence where they joyfully revealed that they’re filming another Bad Boys film…only this time, it’s called something different since they had previously used “For Life” for the third one. Get ready – the highly anticipated Bad Boys 4 is here!

The talented Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors behind Bad Boys For Life, will be back to helm this sequel.

Captivating audiences in January 2020, the third installment of Bad Boys franchise drew droves of viewers and became one of the year’s few box-office hits before Covid-19 struck. After a 17-year pause, Smith and Lawrence quickly dove back into their roles, delivering a remarkable sequel that captured fans all over again.

As expected, Sony has confirmed that the film is now in “early pre-production” stages. Even though an official release date remains to be revealed, fans of the franchise can at least take solace knowing that progress is being made and soon enough they will have a project to sink their teeth into!