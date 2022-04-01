Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly to Jada’s ‘Red Table Talk’ to Discuss Oscar’s Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are returning to the Red Table. According to Radar Online, Smith has chosen his wife’s Facebook Watch series and has turned down invites to Good Morning America and The Today Show.

After his Academy Award win, he reportedly skipped the line of reporters at after-parties and sidestepped the crowd at future events. The episode is expected to be the “most beneficial platform” for the discussion, with recordings possibly beginning as early as this week.

On Monday, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram following his viral slap against the comic.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He added, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Will Smith has issued a full apology for his actions at last night’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rMjvccflvC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022