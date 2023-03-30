Will Bill Skarsgård Return as the Infamous Pennywise in Stephen King’s “Welcome to Derry”? The ‘It’ Star Reveals all

The terrorizing Pennywise, brought to life by Bill Skarsgård over the past six years, may soon be replaced in HBO Max’s upcoming prequel Welcome to Derry with a new killer clown.

Skarsgård’s performance as Pennywise was utterly remarkable, and his electrifying energy could be felt through the screen. It was a captivating yet petrifying experience, viewing him become this larger-than-life horror figure. However, directors from HBO Max will likely cast another actor for their prequel to commemorate an entirely new level of perception for the “It” legend.

During his interview with The Direct, Skarsgård revealed he is aware of the prequel series. But to the dismay of fans who adored his portrayal of Pennywise, the next revelation may not be as pleasing.

“Yeah, yeah, we’ll see what they come up with and what they do with it. I’m, as of now, not currently involved in it.”

The Direct provides a multitude of possibilities for Welcome to Derry‘s story arc that could open the door if Skarsgård is interested in reprising his role as Pennywise. Fans are eager to learn the origin tale, and there are several options allowing Skarsgård’s version of Pennywise into this narrative if everyone involved desires it.

Skarsgård provided some wonderful guidance for the next actor to take up the role, and his most important tip is not to be too hard on oneself; one should discover what makes personifying that terror their own and use it as an advantage.

“And if someone else gets to do it, my advice would just be: do it your own, make it your own, have fun with it, you know what I mean? What I thought was so pleasurable about that character was how incredibly abstract he was. If you start reading Stephen King’s cocaine-binged book, you just go like, ‘What the hell?’ I mean there’s so, so many weird tantrums and abstractions that you can kind of sit, and decipher, and that’s what I did with the character, and I really enjoy that aspect, and then inform the character, and the book is really a gift that way, so if someone would take it on, it’s just, go through the book, and find all the clues, and they’re so out there that you can kind of make your own conclusions to them.”

Every performer who takes on the role of Pennywise has an opportunity to bring something unique and special to the character, depending on how they interpret it. This opens up a world of possibilities for audiences – from spine-chilling terror and heartwarming humor, horror fans can expect so much out of each iteration!

Keep an eye out for Welcome to Derry!