Why ‘Yellowstone’ Best Actor Winner, Kevin Costner, Had to Skip the Golden Globes

Unfortunately, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner were not able to attend the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton due to flooding in Santa Barbara, California that made it impossible for them to get there. Nevertheless, Costner was still nominated and won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.

Costner, 67, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday evening, apologizing to everyone tuning into the show and hoping to see him. “Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school,” Costner said. “In Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years that the town [and] freeway flooded out.” The couple ended up on the “wrong side” of town and could not even get back to their house until early this morning. They did not have enough time to get ready for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

“No one is sadder than us, that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes,” Costner said. “Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.” Costner also apologized to his Yellowstone cast and crew for being unable to represent the show at the Globes. Still, he said they plan to have a fun night watching, with Baumgartner even getting some gold and black balloons on short notice. At the end of his message, Costner said he hopes the Hollywood Foreign Press Association invites him back.

Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe nomination for Yellowstone finally brought some much-deserved recognition to the show, which had been mostly ignored by award shows until its fourth season. It was able to snag a Screen Actors Guild Awards Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble nod but still needs more attention from the Television Academy as it only has one Emmy nomination so far. Fortunately, this isn’t Costner’s first rodeo with awards: he previously won both directing and starring in Dances with Wolves and Hatfields & McCoys.

After Costner learned about his Golden Globe nomination in December, he thanked fans for continuing to embrace Yellowstone and its characters. “Working on [Yellowstone] has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its’ characters the way that they have over the past five years,” Costner wrote. “To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show especially my fellow castmates, the producers, and the crew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

Paramount Network recently completed the first half of its hit series Yellowstone‘s fifth season and will return for the second soon. Written by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, this show is one you won’t want to miss as it airs on Paramount Network with past seasons streaming on Peacock. If that’s not enough, they’ve released two prequel shows – 1883 and 1923– exclusively available online through Paramount+!