Why was Brooke Shields Crying on TikTok?

Brooke Shields talked about her daughters going to college on Instagram and TikTok last week. She broke into tears because their summer is coming to an end. Brooke Shields is 57 years old. Her husband’s name is Chris Henchy. They have 2 kids together– Rowan and Grier. Rowan is 19 years old and will be a sophomore at Wake Forest University this year in September. Grier is 16 years old and she will be a junior in high school this year in September.

“So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time,” Shields said in the clip on Aug. 18. “She’s already been away and been with me all summer, but… I’m not making the drive with her, she’s driving with her dad. It was just too painful, I don’t think I could go through the driving away from campus again.”

Shields ended the video by offering a hopeful message to other parents struggling to send their children off to college. “So if there’s anyone else going through this, we’re all together,” the A Castle for Christmas star said. She also included a photo of Rowan in her car, adding that she misses her eldest daughter already.

Many of Shields’ famous followers agreed that sending off their children to school is never easy. “Omg I will not be this strong,” Rachel Zoe wrote on Instagram. “Prayers for strength & wisdom for all of us mommies & babies in this transitional time… We can do this, my friend,” Angie Harmon wrote. “I’m sending you some pump you up love,” Wanda Sykes added.

During a stop on Live with Kelly and Ryan in November 2021, Shields called Rowan’s freshman year at college “the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” notes Us Weekly. Kelly Ripa told Shields that it will get easier over time. “You want them to be happy but you don’t really want them to be too happy,” Shields joked.

Shields previously told Us Weekly in 2020 both of her daughters worked summer jobs and were proud to earn a paycheck on their own. “This was their hard-earned money,” Shields explained. “And they realized how hard it was to get that check, that piece of paper. … At first, they just handed [the checks] to me and said, ‘Well, can you put this somewhere?’ And then it became, ‘OK, let’s show you how this works.’ There are baby steps.”