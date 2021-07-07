Tom Hiddleston On Why People Love Loki

The newest MCU show featuring our favorite trickster will be hitting Dinsey+ this June! Fans are super excited, especially after that Loki trailer dropped a while ago. There were a lot of hints at what to expect in there. It looks like we’ll be watching Loki trying to fix the timeline that he himself broke during the events of Avengers: Endgame. There was even a tease in there that fans are thinking could be female Loki! Wouldn’t that be pretty cool? Still, if any characters deserved their own Disney+ show it was Loki. He’s been a fan favorite since the very first Thor movie. Though, it was Avengers where he first really captured audiences. Hiddleston spoke to Empire Magazine about Loki and why fans love him so much. Read below as Tom Hiddleston explains why fans love Loki.

Originally Published Before Loki Aired

“The arc of Loki in Thor is very poignant and full of pathos,” Hiddleston told the magazine “He begins that film as Thor’s brother, and Thor is heir to the throne. I think he genuinely loves his brother, but possibly has some deep jealousy or unspoken resentment about the favor that his elder brother has seen from his mother and father. Loki is awakening to his origins and birth, and that’s been withheld from him. (Loki’s) progression to antagonist has a lot of vulnerability and pain inside it, so that even by the end of Thor, when Loki is the villain, the audience could see that it had come from a very poignant well of heartbreak and loneliness and confusion.”

It sure will be interesting to see what happens. We need to remember this is Loki immediately after the first Avengers film. He was still a villain back then. It could be incredibly interesting to see this version of Loki witness his future. Can you imagine how confused he would be? Tom Hiddleston explains

You can catch Loki this June on Disney+.