Why Did Chris Evans Deactivate His Twitter and Instagram?

Chris Evans Takes a Digital Detox to Reclaim His Presence

Chris Evans, renowned for his role as Captain America, has decided to take a break from social media in an effort to break free from the scrolling cycle that no longer serves him. The 42-year-old actor deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday, sharing his reasoning with fans beforehand through an Instagram Story.

According to screenshots shared by supporters, Evans expressed that excessive time spent on social media was hindering his ability to be present, engage in activities like reading books and watching movies, and seek the company of loved ones. The Ghosted star admitted that he had become somewhat addicted to the cycle and believed that Instagram was one of the barriers preventing him from reaching his desired career goals.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, Evans expressed his gratitude for their constant support and kind words. However, he emphasized the need to step away from the thoughts of strangers and questioned the benefits of social media for anyone. His final tweet succinctly announced his intention to indulge in a summer with less screen time and bid farewell to Twitter and Instagram, promising to return soon with love.

Chris Evans is taking a break from social media. pic.twitter.com/IXvH6Y73I6 — Chris Evans USA (@ChrisEvans_USA) June 29, 2023

Evans frequently used his social media accounts to update his followers on his beloved dog Dodger and share glimpses of his relationship with girlfriend Alba Baptista. In January, he delighted fans with a video compilation featuring Baptista, reminiscing about their experiences together in 2022. The Lightyear actor and the Portuguese actress were first romantically linked publicly in 2022, although reports suggest they connected while working on separate projects in Europe a year earlier. Fans can anticipate Evans’ upcoming movie, “Pain Hustlers” alongside Emily Blunt, scheduled for release on Netflix on October 27. Additionally, he will star in Prime Video’s holiday film, “Red One,” alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.