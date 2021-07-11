Why Captain America Survived Avengers: Endgame!

Over the past few years, Marvel fans have wondered as to who would be the superhero to take the greatest fall when it came time for the finale; the Endgame. Fans went back and forth between war hero Steve Rogers (Captain America) and playboy billionaire Tony Stark (Iron Man). They searched for clues, little easter eggs that would give away any indication. Either way, we knew that it was going to be an emotional moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all of its fans.

If you have not yet seen Endgame, I do apologize, but as you probably gathered from the title, this article is a huge spoiler.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, ‘Infinity Wars’ and ‘Endgame’ writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely discussing that fans of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan never had a reason to worry. It was never intended for Steve Rogers to die in the films.

“We realized over the course of the movies that Cap and Tony were on crossing arcs. Cap, who had started as completely selfless and was jumping on grenades willy-nilly, was becoming more self-interested. Not to say selfish, but if you watch Civil War, particularly, he’s making decisions based on what he wants, even if it breaks up the Avengers. And Tony started as the brash billionaire playboy, and the stakes are growing for him, the responsibility’s growing for him. We realized at one point, late in 2015, that for Steve to be his best self, he was going to have to get a life, and for Tony to be his best self, he might have to lose his.” McFeely stated.

Christopher Markus agreed saying “And that’s why Captain America can’t die in this movie. He was willing to die in the first one. That’s not a journey.”

So although we had to say sorrowful goodbye to Tony Stark, at least we can take comfort in the fact that he did it to save his team, his family, his world. There is no act more selfless than that.

