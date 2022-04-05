FanFest

Whoopi Goldberg Believes Will Smith’s Career ‘Will be fine”

Following his conflict with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith’s career is guaranteed to resume on track, according to Whoopi Goldberg.

On an April 4 episode of The View, Goldberg weighed in on the news that streaming behemoth Netflix had halted production on Fast and Loose, a film it was developing for King Richard’s star pending the outcome of an official investigation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On a talk show, Goldberg addressed the viewers and her co-workers:

“Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question. The question is does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does! He will be fine. He will be back. No worries.”

At the Oscars, the King Richard actor’s violence towards Rock was criticized by the Academy. After Smith’s resignation from the group on April 1, the Academy will determine whether further penalties are appropriate.

Per the official website of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Goldberg is one of the governors of the actor’s branch of the Academy, along with Laura Dern and Rita Wilson. At the Academy’s next board meeting, she will play a major part.

Ana Navarro agreed with Goldberg, saying that Netflix should consider Smith’s track record, which includes only a few missteps over his 30-year career. Navarro told the audience, “None of us should be judged by our worst moment.”

