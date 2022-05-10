Take a look at who makes the most money on Instagram, from sponsored posts to advertising. Instagram has become both a major influence on consumers but also how people respond to trends in fashion, music, art, and more.

Instagram’s Beginnings

Instagram is a free photo-sharing app and social network created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, and launched in October 2010. It allows users to take photos, apply filters to them, and share them on various social networking sites, including Instagram’s own app, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Tumblr. The app quickly gained popularity, with over 100 million users joining within the first two years.

As of June 2018, Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users. And while the platform is free to use for anyone with a smartphone, there are ways to make money on Instagram.

Making Money on Instagram

Many people make a living by promoting products or services on Instagram. And while some people do this through traditional advertising methods, such as sponsored posts, there are also many people who make a killing by using more creative methods, such as affiliate marketing.

Affiliate marketing is a form of online advertising in which an individual promotes a product or service and earns a commission on each sale that they generate. And while there are many ways to promote products or services on Instagram, one of the most effective methods is through influencer marketing.

Influencer Marketing on Instagram

Influencer marketing is a form of online marketing in which an individual promotes a product or service through their personal brand. And while there are many ways to build a personal brand on Instagram, one of the most effective methods is through strategic partnerships.

Strategic partnerships are relationships between two or more individuals or businesses in which each party agrees to promote the other party’s products or services. And while there are many benefits to forming a strategic partnership, one of the most important benefits is that it allows you to tap into a larger audience.

Have you ever pondered which celebrities have the most from Instagram?

Who Makes the Most Money on Instagram?

Hopper HQ conducted a study to see how much money various celebrities make from their Instagram posts. According to the research, celebrity names like as Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner are among the app’s top earners.

The study also revealed who charges the most money, as well as how much they charge. Celebrities with more than two million followers demand approximately $1 million per post, while those with between 50,000 and 100,000 followers ask anything from less than $50,000 to over $100,000.

With statistics like these, it’s no surprise that celebrities are flooding to Instagram as a side business. Below are the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram and how much they charge for each post.

The Highest-Paid Celebrities on Instagram Per Post

Cristiano Ronaldo ($1,604,000)

Dwayne Johnson ($1,523,000)

Ariana Grande ($1,510,000)

Kylie Jenner ($1,494,000)

Selena Gomez ($1,468,000)

Kim Kardashian ($1,419,000)

Lionel Messi ($1,169,000)

Justin Bieber ($1,112,000)

Kendall Jenner ($1,053,000)