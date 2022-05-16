Who is Johnny Depp Dating? The Internet thinks its his Attorney, Camille Vasquez

Because Of Course, The Internet Thinks Johnny Depp Is Dating His Lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

The courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for weeks, with the public being extremely interested in the drama. This was emphasized even more now that their defamation lawsuit has begun in Virginia, with a crowd of fans gathered outside the court house. And, naturally, the internet now believes Depp is dating his attorney.

There’s been a lot of public debate about Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard since cameras have been in the courtroom and footage is appearing on our TV screens. So much so that even Starbucks locations are allowing consumers to vote with tip jars. And one of the craziest rumors to emerge from the situation is that Depp has now started dating his attorney, Camille Vasquez. TMZ has quickly squashed this rumor.

The courtroom public has been scouring through every second of video footage, particularly involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Some supporters believe there may be a romantic connection between Camille Vasquez and a few moments shared during the trial (via TMZ). This is just a rumor according to an unnamed source connected to the attorney (via TMZ). We’ll sometimes it certainly doesn’t appear that way.

The argument about Depp and Heard’s court battle has been extremely popular on the internet, as previously said. And some people have even edited footage of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp in order to prove the allegation that they were dating. Below is a video, via TikTok, of one such attempt.

TMZ has debunked reports that Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez are dating, but the trial’s insane popularity is sure to inspire even more speculation. After all, people have been commenting on what’s going on in court 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Take, for example, another video from the latter outlet that depicts a different interaction shared between Depp and Vasquez.

While the trial is on a break, it does not show from looking on the internet. The general public is very interested in what goes on in court, especially as both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have testified and described physical and emotional abuse by the other. When the legal process continues, the Aquaman actress is expected to return to the stand.

Given the millions of dollars at stake, the stakes in this case are incredibly high. Furthermore, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s careers will be negatively impacted by the decision. As we know, after his libel lawsuit in England, Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts.

After taking a break, Johnny Depp has recently resumed accepting film offers. Amber Heard will star in Aquaman 2 on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, look at the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next cinematic adventure.