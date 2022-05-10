Published on May 10th, 2022 | Updated on May 10th, 2022 | By FanFest

Avatar reclaimed its title as the movie that made the most money, when it was re-released in China last year.

At the worldwide box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth biggest film of all time.

The Walt Disney Company owns the most top ten highest-grossing films in history.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now become the sixth biggest film of all time at the global box office, earning $1.69 billion in revenue worldwide. It still has a long way to go if it wishes to match the movies in front of it, which have all made more than $2 billion.

Avatar reclaimed its title as the world’s largest film last year, topping Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame over a decade after its original release. The 2009 James Cameron-directed sci-fi film made an additional $57.5 million when it was re-released in China in March 2021.

It’s still good news for Disney, though. When it bought the Fox film studio in 2019, Disney took over the Avatar franchise.

2019’s Lion King remake and Star Wars: The Force Awakens are two of Disney’s biggest movies that made the most money.

To determine the top 10 most lucrative motion pictures on the planet, we went to Box Office Mojo for its worldwide box office data. The list includes films from Universal franchises such as Fast and Furious and Jurassic World, in addition to Disney movies.

Which movie made the most money? Here’s the list of the top ten movies of all-time.

10. “Furious 7” (2015)

Universal

Global box office: $1.516 billion

Domestic box office: $353 million

9. “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012)

Disney

Global box office: $1.518 billion

Domestic box office: $623 million

8. “The Lion King” (2019)

Disney

Global box office: $1.66 billion

Domestic box office: $543.6 million

7. “Jurassic World” (2015)

Universal via YouTube

Global box office: $1.671 billion

Domestic box office: $652 million

6. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Global box office: $1.69 billion

Domestic box office: $721 million

5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Disney

Global box office: $2.048 billion

Domestic box office: $678 million

4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Disney

Global box office: $2.068 billion

Domestic box office: $936 million

3. “Titanic” (1997)

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox

Global box office: $2.187 billion

Domestic box office: $659 million

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

“Avengers: Endgame”

Marvel Studios

Global box office: $2.797 billion

Domestic box office: $858.4 million

1. “Avatar” (2009)

Fox

Global box office: $2.847 billion

Domestic box office: $760.5 million