Where to Watch ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

Peanuts’ It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown won’t be appearing on TV this Halloween, but you can still enjoy the classic Peanuts special.

The animated special first aired in 1966 on CBS. It is about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang celebrating Halloween as Linus awaits a pumpkin patch miracle. The show was aired every year on the network until 2000, and from 2001 onwards it was broadcast on ABC.

In 2020, for the first time ever, Apple TV+ became the exclusive streaming home of the popular Peanuts holiday specials. Although you can’t watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on ABC or PBS stations this year, there is a way to stream it for free online.

When will the TV special ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ air?

The PBS and PBS KIDS networks have been agreed upon to air the Peanuts Halloween special, Great Pumpkin, but there are no plans as of now for it to be broadcasted on any other network or cable TV.

How to Watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Online

You can now access It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on-demand by streaming it on Apple TV+. To new subscribers, don’t worry about the price per month after your 7-day free trial expires. You can still watch other great titles like Charlie Brown without any additional cost; however, if you do want to continue watching after your trial period ends, it will be $6.99 a month.

The Best Places to Stream Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Other Peanuts Specials

You don’t have to wait for October 31st to stream It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown on Apple TV+. As an subscriber, you have year-round access not only to that special but also A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Plus, there’s always Snoopy Presents.