Where Can I Watch ‘Yellowstone’?

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’: You can watch the show on different websites.

If you missed the fourth season of the western-inspired drama starring Kevin Costner, don’t worry. You can catch up on all the buzz by watching the previous seasons.

After getting 10 million viewers for its Season 4 finale, Yellowstone is a popular show. It has done well on the Paramount Network and it has also won many awards, including a recent nomination for the SAG Awards. Taylor Sheridan, one of the creators of the show, has also created a prequel called 1883 and he is currently developing a spinoff called 6666.

Yellowstone is set in modern-day Montana. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, a widowed rancher whose land is in conflict with a neighboring Indian reservation, America’s first national park and developers who want the land.

You can now watch all the seasons of Yellowstone online. There are four seasons and they are all available right now.

If you want to watch Yellowstone, season 4 or 1, here is what you need to know. You can watch it online and here are some tips on how to watch it for free.

How to Watch Yellowstone on TV

If you want to watch Yellowstone on TV, the show airs every Sunday night on the Paramount Network. You can watch it with a cable package like this one from Verizon Fios or YouTube TV. Season 4 is now finished, so you’ll need to wait for Season 5 to start in order to watch it live on TV again.

How to Watch Yellowstone Online

You can watch Yellowstone online in a few ways. If you want to stream all of the seasons, head to Peacock TV.

You can watch the first episode of Yellowstone Season 1 online for free on Peacock’s free subscription tier.

To watch Seasons 2 through 4 of Yellowstone, sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription. For just $4.99 per month, you can watch other popular TV shows like The Office, Dr. Death, Law & Order and Saturday Night Live.

You can watch Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 3 online without Peacock by watching it on Amazon. Individual episodes cost $2.99 per episode or you can pay $19.99 to download an entire season of Yellowstone online.

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Online

Now that Peacock has announced that you can watch Yellowstone Season 4 online with a Peacock Premium subscription, that is the best way to get up-to-date on the Duttons’ lives.

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch Yellowstone Season 4 on Paramount Network. To do this, go to ParamountNetwork.com and login with your cable account information.

If you want to watch Yellowstone without cable, you can sign up for a TV streaming service, such as fuboTV (starting at $64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 per month) or SlingTV (starting at $35 per month plus $6 per month to add Paramount Network).

You can watch Yellowstone Season 4 on the Paramount Network by getting one of these live TV services. You will be able to stream it on Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV, and similar devices.

If you don’t want to sign up for a TV streaming service, you can also watch Yellowstone Season 4 on Amazon. Individual episodes cost $2.99 each and the whole 10-episode season is $19.99 to download online.

How to Watch Yellowstone For Free Online

Although Yellowstone is not available on many platforms, it is possible to watch it for free online.

You can watch Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone for free on Peacock TV. All you need is a membership with the service. You don’t need to give your credit card information.

You can watch Yellowstone for free by taking advantage of Peacock Premium’s seven-day free trial. This trial will give you seven days to watch as much of the show as you want.

You can watch Yellowstone online free on the Paramount Network by taking advantage of fuboTV’s seven-day free trial. To sign up, go to fuboTV.com and enter your information. You’ll have seven days for free before you’re charged.

Will There Be a Season 5 of Yellowstone?

If you miss the Duttons from Yellowstone Season 4, don’t worry! Season 5 is in the making. The executive producer David Glasser said that it’s expected to come out this fall.

Is 1883 Part of Yellowstone?

If you’re looking for a show like Yellowstone, the co-creator of Yellowstone has a new show called 1883. The show is set before Yellowstone and follows the Dutton ancestors on their journey from Texas to Montana. It stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (who are married in real life) as James and Margaret Dutton, as well as Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan.

You can watch all the episodes of 1883 on Paramount+ as they air. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month.

What Is 6666?

Back in February of 2021, a new show called 6666 was announced. It is created by Taylor Sheridan and it will be about a ranch in West Texas. There is no set premiere date yet.