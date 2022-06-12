Where Can I Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? When and Where You Can Watch in Theaters and Streaming

Tom Cruise‘s new movie Top Gun: Maverick has been out for a few weeks and people are already obsessed with it. The movie is set a few years after the original Top Gun and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

36 years have passed since the first Top Gun movie. In this new movie, fans follow Maverick as he trains a new class of recruits. Some of the new recruits include Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis. While Maverick is busy confronting his past, Tom is not the only one along for the ride.

Some familiar faces will show up in the new Top Gun movie. Val Kilmer will be reprising his role as Tom “Iceman.” There will also be new storylines in the movie.

The new movie is out and you want to watch it. You don’t have to wait long. Just click a button and you can see it online. Here is what you need to know about watching it.

Good news! You will be able to stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ this summer. However, there is one catch: you won’t be able to see it until at least July.

Although there is no official release date, Paramount is known for allowing new movies to play in theaters for at least 45 days before dropping them on their premiere streaming platform. Top Gun: Maverick debuted on May 27, so it is likely that the movie will not be available for streaming until around July 11.

So how can you watch the movie? Well, you need to get a Paramount+ account. If you are a new subscriber, you can try out a one-week free trial before subscribing for $4.99/month or $49.99/year. The platform also offers a 25% discount rate for students, so if you qualify, definitely check that deal out. If you are already a subscriber, then all you have to do is check out the movie page on the website or the Paramount+ app.

In the meantime, why don’t you watch the original movie on your couch? Enjoy!