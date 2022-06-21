When It Comes To Reactions, Which Actor/Actress Got the Biggest When They Saw ‘No Way Home’

No Way Home is unquestionably the best crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2021 film features Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Andrew Garfield, who play Spider-Man from three different eras, to represent three generations of cinematic Spider-Men.

Suffice to say, when the second and third actors appeared on screen, theater-goers were shocked. This prompted Reddit user phantom_avenger to investigate which one elicited a bigger reaction. Their query, asked in r/marvelstudios, has over 4,600 upvotes and 446 comments—and there are still hundreds! Although it’s not unanimous, many responders have cited Maguire.

Andrew Garfield took over the webshooters in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Garfield made a big enough impression to earn a louder ovation in many locations.

Although Daredevil actor Charlie Cox’s role as Matt Murdock (also known as Daredevil from the Netflix series) got many cheers, according to respondents who decided to give the actor credit despite not being a part of the question.

Of course, Cox was a distant third, with some Redditors complaining that he didn’t elicit any reaction during their screenings.

One Reddit user, on the other hand, claimed that he or she received the greatest response from a single audience member.

In other words, the reactions were generally comparable to the nostalgia for the actor’s prior depiction of the superhero—the bigger the pop, the longer ago he or she played it. Maguire’s entrance was appropriately timed to enable the hype to build and culminate with his appearance in the film.