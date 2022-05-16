When is the Best Time to Post on Social Media? Post on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook

Published on May 16th, 2022 | Updated on May 16th, 2022 | By FanFest

The best times to post on social media continue to differ from the norm, with people all around the world changing their habits in response to ever-changing routines.

As a result, last year’s best time to post on social media may not be the case this year.

When is the best time to post to Social Media?

Sprout Social reviewed current data and released new recommendations for 2022, taking into account how people are increasingly using social media.

It has been noted at the start of this research that individuals’ self-reported use of social media has increased over time:

“In fact, 71% of consumers found themselves using social more than they have in years past, which means brands and marketers need to meet their audiences where they are. And when marketers meet consumers’ expectations on social media, the benefits extend to every area of the business.

The findings in the report are based on data collected from Sprout Social’s 30,000+ clients over the previous year.

To figure out when content is most and least frequently consumed, we looked at the data. Platforms and industries were then divided based on their usage patterns.

Of course, there are limits to these studies, since there’s more to successful social media postings than simply putting them out at the “correct” hours. So here’s another warning that correlation does not imply causation.

The data may be a helpful starting point for testing the optimum social media posting times for your audience, but keep in mind that it is always best to test rather than rely on it.

Other details to note:

Data is collected in a variety of industries and locations.

All timings are kept in Central Time (CST).

The number of interactions represents the total amount of engagement a company had with its channel during that hour period.

Let’s have a look at the finest times to publish on social media in the present day.

Best Times To Post On Social Media Overall

The greatest social media interaction occurs on weekdays during the mid-morning hours.

This refers to a window of three days, between Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m..

The worst day to post on social media is, without a doubt, Sunday.

What is the Best Time to Post on Facebook?

Facebook engagement has moved from early mornings to the early hours of the day.

The most constant interaction occurs early in the morning, which is when Facebook posts are most likely to be seen.

The optimum time to publish on Facebook is between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

There has also been an increase in engagements on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and noon.

Saturday is the worst day to post on Facebook.

What is the Best Time to Post on Instagram?

Instagram had a huge development throughout 2020 and 2021, with two billion monthly users as of 2022.

Users have grown, and as a result, the number of high-volume time periods for posting on Instagram has increased, with weekday engagement increasing compared to previous years.

The best hours to share on Instagram are as follows:

Mondays at 11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

There’s also potential for more engagement on evenings and weekends, the research suggests.

What is the Best Time to Post on Twitter?

The optimum moments to post on Twitter have changed “considerably” compared to last year.

Now, engagement is most prevalent during the middle of the week, when people are at work.

Anecdotally, the popularity of social media may be linked to a growing need for news and updates. This might be due to a greater desire for entertainment via viral Tweets and memes, according to Sprout Social.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 9 a.m. are the most popular engagement times on Twitter.

The absolute worst day to tweet is Sunday.

What is the Best Time to Post on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is the only social media platform covered in this study with similar year-over-year levels of engagement.

LinkedIn engagement is greatest during the US workweek and most concentrated in the middle of the day, but it does not extend too far beyond normal business hours.

On the weekend, when interaction on LinkedIn postings usually drops significantly, you’ll have a hard time getting much engagement.

The optimum period to post on LinkedIn is between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are the optimum days to publish on LinkedIn.

The worst days to post on LinkedIn are Saturdays and Sundays.

In Summary

It’s important to note that this data is not a guarantee of social media success. Depending on your audience and sector, your best times to post may differ dramatically from what’s shown in the study.

It’s critical to conduct your own testing before adopting industry-sponsored best practices.

Because all audiences have different reactions, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution.