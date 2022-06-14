Get ready for the final season of The Walking Dead. But, you’re going to have to wait a bit.

The big question is, when does the final season of The Walking Dead return?

People are getting excited for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead. It is a bittersweet time because we are all looking forward to what is to come, but also dread it because these episodes will conclude the series that has been running for 12 years.

Season 11 is divided into three parts. The first part starts in August 2021 and the second part starts in February 2022. The final season has a lot of focus on the Commonwealth. This is a community that looks like it is going to be better than life before the outbreak, but things are slowly being revealed that suggest it might not be what it seems.

There has been no official announcement from AMC about the premiere of part 3 of season 11. But we think it will probably be released in October. That is usually when new seasons of The Walking Dead come out. It started on Halloween night in 2010.

An official announcement is coming soon. It might be at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. That’s the last time the flagship series will be there. The showrunner Angela Kang shared her excitement for the upcoming event on social media. She also remembered the 2019 event fondly. The official trailer for part 3 will probably be premiered at this event too.

Future Shows in The Walking Dead Universe

We will not have to wait until the fall for new TWD content. It has recently been announced that Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on August 14. The first episode of season 1 of this series will air at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, with the first two episodes airing on this same date on AMC+.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a spinoff of the popular show The Walking Dead. It is an anthology series with individual, standalone stories. No plot details have been announced yet, but IMDB has episode one’s title listed as “Heist.”

Fear the Walking Dead will start filming its eighth season this summer. Isle of the Dead will start filming its first season.