When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Get Released? Season 4 Part 2 Updates and Netflix Information

Stranger Things 4 was long-awaited. It finally came to Netflix over Memorial Day Weekend. The first volume of Season 4 episodes is breaking records for the streaming service, with Netflix announcing that it’s their most-watched English language series in history. Fans are already asking, when does Stranger Things Season 5 get released?

“Stranger Things 4 continues to break records as it turns the world upside down. In the third week, the Hawkins crew pulled in an additional 159.24M hours viewed. The series has also cemented itself as the Most Popular English-language TV series on Netflix with an astounding 781.04M hours viewed, the first English language series to do so in this period of time.”

The second season of Bridgerton had previously held this particular record. Overall, the most popular Netflix series is still Squid Game, with Stranger Things in the #2 spot.

Netflix’s press release says that “Seasons 1 to 3 of Stranger Things held steady with 51.42M hours viewed (Season 2), 50.29M hours viewed (Season 1) and 47.6M hours viewed (Season 3).”

When does Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Get Released?

Stranger Things 4: Volume II is coming out on July 1, 2022. It will have two more episodes that will be about four hours long. That’s like getting two movies!

The struggle between Vecna and the Hawkins gang has just begun.

When does Stranger Things Season 5 Get Released?

Stranger Things Season 5 should arrive sometime in late 2023 or no later than summer of 2025. However, the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, are already looking ahead to season 5. The brothers announced Stranger Things Season 5 would be the final season of Netflix’s hit original series.

The Duffers recently spoke to TVLine about the plans for Stranger Things Season 5. While they haven’t set an official start date yet regarding filming, they gave fans an idea of where they sit regarding the overall storyline.

“I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting, but a lot of it is pretty well mapped out. We learn a lot every time we make a [season]. We’ve learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we’ve worked with for a long time over this year, so I’m sure it’ll change a little bit from that outline. The ending is the hard thing. That’s obviously the stressful thing. We really want to stick the landing,” Matt Duffer explained to TVLine.

Ross Duffer told the publication, “I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

We’re guessing this will have mostly to do with the age of the actors by the time they get through filming of the final season.

We’ll keep you updated on Stranger Things news!