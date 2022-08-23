When Does She-Hulk Episode 2 Air? Release Date & Time on Disney+

The release date for the She-Hulk Episode 2 is coming soon!

Jennifer Walters made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut this week, after a long absence. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw more of Bruce Banner’s cousin and learned how she acquired her abilities. But it’s time for new adventures once again.

When can you watch She-Hulk Episode 2?

She-Hulk Episode 2 will be released on Disney+ at 3 a.m. Eastern Time/12 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Aug. 25th. The episode was directed by Kat Coiro with a script by Jessica Gao. The eighth Marvel TV series and the last series of Phase Four of the MCU will release weekly installments until Oct. 13th

The series premiere introduced Jennifer, who learns to harness immense powers after exposure to her cousin’s blood. To Bruce’s chagrin, Jenny is even able to control herself when she transforms into the She-Hulk. After some time apart, Jen chooses goes home where legal and vigilante responsibilities await her.

Tatiana Maslany will play the role of Jennifer Walters. Mark Ruffalo will also return to play Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Additional cast includes Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, as well as Renée Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to also appear in the series. Charlie Cox is reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Tim Roth is returning as Abomination.

The head writer for She-Hulk is Jessica Gao, who also wrote the Emmy-winning Season 3 episode of Rick and Morty called “Pickle Rick.” Other executive producers include Kat Cairo and Anu Valia.