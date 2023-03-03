When Amber Heard Described Her Aquaman Co-Star Jason Momoa as an Attention Lover: “He Can’t Abide To Be Ignored”

Undeniably one of the most famous actresses in the world, Amber Heard has been a sensation ever since her divorce with actor Johnny Depp made waves on social media. She accused him of domestic violence, and now we are taking you back to when she called out Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa for being an attention seeker who can’t resist being center stage! Read below to find out more about this story.

Even though Amber’s acting career has taken a slight detour since her ex-husband Johnny won the defamation case against her, she is still one of the most talked about celebrities. Her fans adore and admire her from afar, with over 5 million followers on Instagram alone! Although Amber has been inactive on social media for almost a year now, there are fan pages dedicated to keeping up with all of her sightings and activities.

While talking to the host about Jason Momoa, Amber Heard said, “Jason’s allergic to being ignored.”

The actress continued and said, “He adopted this method of ripping out the pages of my book so I would pay attention to him.” Concluding the anecdote, Heard said, “It would drive me crazy because I’d have 30 pages left and it would be gone.”