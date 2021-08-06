What’s New On Disney Plus This Weekend? August 6-8 2021!

Disney Plus is regularly adding new content for us to enjoy. This weekend is no different as no less than seven things have been added to watch! Here’s what’s new on Disney Plus for this weekend!

We also quickly want to thank WeGotThisCovered for the list, as that’s where we found it!

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 115 *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 108 – Season Finale *Disney+ Original

As you can see there’s all kinds of stuff being added! You’ll definitely be able to find something to watch with the family!

Beverly Hills Chihuahua is fine, I’m sure. Not my style of movie, but I definitely appreciate Gordon Ramsay and his cooking adventues.

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale can answer the question you’ve been asking yourself since you were just a little tyke.

Mrs. Doubtfire is an absolute classic with Robin Williams, and I can’t believe it wasn’t on Disney Plus until now. This one will give you some serious laughs.

And, finally, for the Star Wars fans the newest episode of the bad batch is joining the streaming service. You can keep following the adventures of The Bad Batch.

Disney Plus is one of the newer streaming services, but that’s not to say it’s lagging behind. It’s quickly becoming one of, if not the, most popular streaming services available.

Between monopolizing the MCU and Star Wars content, we always knew Disney Plus would kill it. We just didn’t expect it to grow so damn quickly.

Still, it’s not like we’re going to complain. Having a home for all those awesome shows and movies is totally fine with me.

What are you most excited for from what’s new on Disney Plus?