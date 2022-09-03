What Television Series Had the Worst Final Episode?

Hoping to see Game of Thrones on this list? Nah, that’s too easy.

Here’s The Five Worst Television Series Finales of All Time

There are few things more disappointing than a great television series that fumbles the ball at the very end. After spending years invested in the characters and their stories, fans deserve a satisfying conclusion. But all too often, showrunners seem to think that the best way to wrap things up is with a convoluted mess of an episode that leaves viewers scratching their heads instead of celebrating the series as a whole.

In honor of all the great television shows that were ruined by terrible final episodes, here are five of the worst offenders:

1) Dexter

If you thought the final season of Dexter was bad, just wait until you get to the last episode. In what can only be described as one of the most baffling hours of television ever produced, the series finale features Dexter Morgan seemingly abandoning his life as a serial killer in order to become a lumberjack in Oregon. It’s a frustrating end to what was once a great show, and it’s made even worse by the fact that there was already an excellent ending waiting to be used. Just two seasons earlier, Dexter had come this close to finally being caught and facing justice for all his crimes. But rather than go out on that high note, showrunner Chip Johannessen decided to give us this instead.

2) How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is one of those rare shows that actually got better as it aged, which is why its disappointing finale hurt so much. After spending nine seasons building up to the moment when Ted meets The Mother, we finally get to see them together… for about five minutes. That’s because The Mother dies shortly after Ted finally meets her, and the entire series ends with Ted telling his kids this saggy story about love and loss so he can ask their permission to pursue Robin again. Fans were livid, and rightfully so. This was not the ending we were promised or the one we deserved.

3) Lost

Lost is a show that’s infamous for its many mysteries, but unfortunately, none of them were ever actually resolved by the time the series ended. In fact, the finale was so infuriatingly vague that it pissed off pretty much everyone who watched it. To this day, no one is quite sure what happened to Jack or why Hurley ended up as the “Protector” of island. And don’t even get me started on that damn smoke monster.

4) The Sopranos

For years, fans debated how exactly The Sopranos would end. Would Tony be killed? Would he go to prison? No one knew for sure… which is probably why David Chase decided to just cut to black without giving us any answers whatsoever. In what has become one of the most talked-about endings in television history, Tony sits in a restaurant with his family while “Don’t Stop Believin'” plays on the jukebox. Then, without warning or explanation, the screen cuts to black and stays that way for 10 full seconds before credits start rolling. It’s an abrupt and dissatisfying end to an otherwise great show, albeit one that’s still open to interpretation.

5) True Blood

True Blood started out as a fun and sexy vampire romp but quickly devolved into a convoluted mess over its seven-season run. So it should come as no surprise that its finale was equally messy and nonsensical. In the episode’s final moments, we see Sookie waking up in bed next to an unseen figure (presumably her dead husband), leading many viewers to believe she’d been dreaming everything that happened over the course of the series up until then. It’s a lazy cop-out of an ending that does nothing to satisfy long-time fans of the show.

These are just five examples of television series finales gone wrong. In each case, what could have been a satisfying conclusion instead turned out to be a confusing mess that left viewers angry and disappointed instead of happy and satisfied. Here’s hoping future showrunners can learn from these mistakes and give fans the endings they deserve!