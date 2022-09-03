What is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Wondering how much money Tom Brady has in the bank? After 20 years in the NFL and ten Super Bowl appearances (not to mention seven wins), it’s safe to say that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has amassed quite a fortune. In fact, Tom Brady’s net worth is an estimated $180 million. Not too shabby for a guy who was drafted in the sixth round!

How did Tom Brady make all his money?

The bulk of Tom Brady’s net worth comes from his salary as a football player. Over the course of his 20-year career, Brady has earned more than $235 million in salary alone. That doesn’t include the millions more he’s made in endorsements from companies like Under Armour, Ugg, and Netflix. In fact, Forbes estimates that Brady brings in an additional $45 million per year from endorsement deals. All told, that puts his total earnings at a whopping $280 million. Not bad for a guy who was once considered too skinny to play professional football!

So where does all that money go?

Well, Brady is known to be pretty frugal. He famously drove a Honda Accord and at one time lived in a relatively modest home in Boston. That said, he does have some luxurious splurges. In 2017, Brady bought a $7 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. The property includes an indoor pool, a putting green, and a guest house. Not too shabby!

What’s in store for Tom Brady’s future earnings?

Tom Brady is now a part of the FOX family, signing a deal to be an NFL analyst for the network. This is a pretty big get for FOX, as Brady is one of the most popular and successful quarterbacks in NFL history. terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is believed that Brady will be paid a hefty sum for his services.

In addition to his work with FOX, Brady will also continue to serve as a spokesman for Under Armour and UGG. He also has deals with companies like Simmons Bedding Company and TAG Heuer.

All things considered, it's safe to say that Tom Brady is doing pretty well for himself. With an estimated net worth of $180 million and annual earnings of more than $280 million, he definitely ranks among the richest athletes in the world.