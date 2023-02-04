What is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Tom Brady is one of the most successful and highly-paid athletes in the world. He is a legendary quarterback for the New England Patriots and he has been playing in the NFL since 2000. So, what is his net worth? Let’s take a look at how much money Tom Brady has earned over the years and what his current net worth is estimated to be.

Tom Brady’s Salary History

Tom Brady signed his first professional contract with the New England Patriots in 2000 and was paid $231,500 per year. In 2002, he signed a 4-year extension that paid him $30 million. After this contract expired in 2006, he signed another 4-year extension that paid him an average of $10 million per year. This was followed by a 7-year extension in 2010 that was worth $72 million. His latest contract was signed in 2016 for two years at $41 million, making it the highest-paying deal for any quarterback at that time.

Tom Brady’s Endorsements

In addition to his salary from playing football, Tom Brady has also earned millions through endorsements from companies such as Under Armour, UGG, Tag Heuer, and Intel. According to Forbes magazine, these endorsements have earned him up to an additional $7 million per year on top of his salary from playing football!

Tom Brady’s Business Ventures

1. TB12 Sports

TB12 Sports is a line of sports performance products founded by Tom Brady. The line includes everything from protein powders to recovery tools and is designed to help athletes of all levels improve their performance.

2. Under Armour

Under Armour is a leading sports apparel and footwear company, and Tom Brady has been an endorser since 2010. In 2015, Brady launched his line of Under Armour clothing and footwear, called the TB12 Method Collection.

3. Aston Martin

Aston Martin is a luxury car manufacturer, and Tom Brady became an ambassador for the brand in 2017. He has appeared in several advertising campaigns for the company and even has his own signature edition Aston Martin car.

4. IWC Schaffhausen

IWC Schaffhausen is a Swiss watch company, and Tom Brady has been an ambassador for the brand since 2016. He has appeared in several advertising campaigns for the company and even has his signature edition watch.

5. Hulu

Hulu is a streaming service that offers TV shows, movies, and more. In 2019, Tom Brady partnered with Hulu to launch his own production company, called 199 Productions. The company will create original content for Hulu, with a focus on sports and fitness.

So what is Tom Brady’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady currently has an estimated net worth of 250 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth! That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standards! From signing his first professional contract back in 2000 to now being one of the highest-paid athletes both on and off the field, it’s clear that hard work does pay off! Fans of Tom Brady will no doubt continue to follow him throughout his career as he continues to make history both on and off the field!