What is Dolly Parton’s Net Worth?

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton has been one of the most successful female entertainers of all time. She’s sold millions of records and played to sold-out audiences around the world. But just how much has she accumulated in her bank account over the years? Let’s take a closer look at what the Queen of Country Music is worth!

Dolly Parton’s career began in 1967

Dolly Parton’s career began in 1967 with her self-titled debut album, and since then she has released over 50 studio albums and become one of the most awarded female artists in history. She’s won every major music award, including two Grammys, two American Music Awards, 11 CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Her extensive list of awards is a testament to her talent and hard work.

From her music career alone, it’s estimated that Dolly Parton has earned more than 500 million dollars throughout her lifetime. However, this number does not include any additional revenue from investments or endorsements. For example, she recently launched a line of wines called “Dolly’s Laughter” which have been extremely successful. In addition to her music and business ventures, Dolly also owns several properties across Tennessee which are valued at an estimated $100 million dollars.

Dolly Parton’s Business Ventures

1. Dollywood

Dolly Parton’s flagship business venture is Dollywood, a theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The park features a variety of rides, shows, and attractions themed after the singer and her music. Dollywood also has its own water park, called Splash Country, which is adjacent to the main park.

2. Dixie Stampede

Dolly Parton also owns the Dixie Stampede, a dinner theater show that features a variety of country-themed entertainment. The show is performed in Branson, Missouri; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Orlando, Florida.

3. Smoky Mountain Adventures

Smoky Mountain Adventures is a dinner theater show that is similar to the Dixie Stampede. However, instead of being themed after country music, Smoky Mountain Adventures is themed after the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The show is also located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

4. DreamMore Resort

The DreamMore Resort is a hotel located near Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The resort features 300 guest rooms and suites, as well as a number of amenities such as an indoor pool, a spa, and a fitness center.

5. Imagination Library

The Imagination Library is a literacy program founded by Dolly Parton in 1995. The program provides free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland

Considering all these factors, it’s not surprising that Dolly Parton is currently estimated to be worth around $650 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth! This makes her one of the wealthiest female singers in history – an impressive feat for someone who started out as a poor child growing up in rural Tennessee.

Dolly Parton’s Done a Lot!

Dolly Parton is not just an amazing singer – she’s also a savvy businesswoman who knows how to make smart investments and maximize her earning potential. Thanks to decades of hard work and dedication to her craft, she now enjoys an incredible net worth of approximately $600 million dollars! It just goes to show that if you set your mind to something and put in the effort required to succeed, anything can be achieved! Congratulations Dolly on your well-deserved success!