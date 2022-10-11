What is Brad Pitt’s Net Worth?

As one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that people are interested in Brad Pitt‘s net worth. While his net worth fluctuates from year to year, thanks to his involvement in several successful movies and lucrative endorsement deals, Pitt’s net worth is currently estimated to be around $300 million. Here’s a closer look at how he made his fortune.

Movie Salaries

Brad Pitt has starred in some of the biggest movies of the last few decades, including “Fight Club,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “World War Z.” While Pitt doesn’t command the same $20 million per movie salary that he once did, he still earns a healthy paycheck for each film he appears in. Most recently, Pitt earned $10 million for his starring role in the 2017 movie “Allied.” He also has a deal with Netflix that will see him earn $10 million per movie.

Endorsement Deals

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Pitt has also signed several lucrative endorsement deals over the years. In 2008, he was paid $7 million to appear in a series of advertising campaigns for Chanel No. 5 perfume. He’s also lent his likeness to promote products like Heineken beer, Acura cars, and fashion brands like Brioni and Emporio Armani. All told, Pitt has likely earned tens of millions of dollars from endorsement deals throughout his career.

Other Income Sources

In addition to his work in movies and endorsements, Brad Pitt has also earned income from producing movies and television shows. He founded the production company Plan B Entertainment in 2002, which has produced successful movies like “The Departed,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “Moonlight.” He also receives a percentage of the profits from each movie that Plan B produces. Thanks to his involvement with the company, Brad Pitt’s net worth includes an estimated $60 million stake in Plan B.

That’s a Wrap

Thanks to his successful career in front of and behind the camera, as well as a series of lucrative endorsement deals, Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s wealthiest actors, with an estimated net worth of $300 million. While his salary per movie may have decreased over the years, thanks to smart investments like his stake in Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s net worth is only likely to continue rising in the years to come.