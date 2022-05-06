What is Amber Heards Net Worth? How has the Trial Against Johnny Depp Affected It?

Amber Heard has appeared in many television series and films, but her most significant film is from Aquaman. If you haven’t seen Heard on screen before, you definitely now remember her from the courtroom.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Courtroom Battle

Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, have been engaged in an extremely visible defamation case that has garnered much attention. So, what is the worth of Aquaman star, Amber Heard?

Amber Heard in the Movies

Heard made her film debut in the drama Friday Night Lights in 2004. She subsequently acted in such projects as North Country, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Pineapple Express, and Zombieland. She’s appeared on numerous television series, including The O.C., and Criminal Minds.

Heard has appeared in Never Back Down, The Stepfather, The Ward, Drive Angry, Syrup, and 3 Days to Kill. She was in the 2011 film, The Rum Diary, as Chenault, where she met Depp.

Amber Heard’s Breakout Role Bringing Her the Most Money

Heard’s most significant performance to date has been as Mera in Aquaman (2018) alongside Jason Momoa. Heard played Momoa’s love interest in the film. The film was a huge success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. It has been reported that Heard made roughly $5 million from the film. She also played the same character in Justice League.

She will be in the aforementioned Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to premiere on the silver screen in 2023, however her presence in the film has been challenged owing to her legal battle with Depp.

Amber Heard’s Finances Come to Light in Trial against Johnny Depp

Heard’s legal conflicts have exposed some of her financial details. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2014, she made $250,000 from various projects but spent almost $210,000 that year, resulting in a net income of $40,000. She filed for spousal support after her divorce from Depp in 2016, but withdrew the request.

Heard received $7 million as part of her divorce settlement, which she said would be given to two separate charities: The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

It was stated in the Depp vs. Heard defamation case that only a portion of the money had been paid out. The ACLU claimed in court that it had received just $1.3 million of the pledged $3.5 million dollars. Amber personally contributed $350,000, while Depp gave $100,000. An additional $500,000 came from Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah and an unknown benefactor provided another $350,000.

What’s Amber Heard’s Net Worth?

Her net worth has grown to an estimated $8 million, thanks in part to the money she still has from her divorce settlement following her marriage with Depp for less than a year. Outside of the agreement, she has earned money as an actress in movies such as The Adventurer’s Club and Playing for Keeps.