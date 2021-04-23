The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: What Happens To Karli?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier aired its finale and the entire thing was freaking bonkers. There were so many twists and turns that I kind of got lost along the way! It’s all good, I eventually found myself and I’m ready to tell you all my thoughts on everything. One thing everyone was wondering is what happens to Karli and the rest of the Flagsmashers. Well, I have answers for you but truth be told it’s possible you might not like any of them! If you’re brave enough to find out though, then go ahead! Keep reading!

Well, when all the madness starts going down, Karli, Sharon, and Batroc end up in a three-way deadlock. Problems come quickly then. With the reveal that Sharon Carter is the Power Broker. Then, Batroc ends up being shot and killed, Sharon ends up being shot and Karli ends up fighting Sam. Then, under the guise of saving Sam, Sharon shoots Karli dead. In reality, though, she was just protecting her identity as The Power Broker.

So, basically, Karli is murdered but Sharon Carter, who isn’t a super good person anymore. What about the rest of the super-soldiers? Well, the van they’re being led away in is blown up. It is heavily implied that Zemo is the one who set that in motion, in order to get rid of the super-soldiers.

Is this really the end of the super-soldiers though? Somehow, I doubt this. To be completely honest, I bet the death of the Flagsmashers was faked! Not Karli though, I’m pretty sure she’s actually dead which is pretty terrible. Her death helps Sam make a speech that inspires the GRC, so that’s good!

