What Factors Determine a Good Online Bank?

Online banking is quite popular due to the convenience and features it offers, but some features prevent some banking customers from switching completely online. In this article, you will learn about the advantages of online banking, as well as the features of a reliable online bank.

Online Banks vs Traditional Banks

Internet banking is, at its core, a banking service that can be used via the Internet, via a smartphone, through an ATM, or through a customer service call. Online banks do not have physical branches, which reduces overhead costs. These overhead savings are passed on to the customer through higher interest rates on deposits such as savings and certificates of deposit.

On the other hand, traditional banks have many branches where customers can come and get personal assistance. This usually means higher overhead costs, which are ultimately passed on to the customer in the form of higher lending rates and lower deposit interest rates.

For many customers, a significant disadvantage is that online banks sometimes do not have physical branches. How do online banks compensate for this? They offer a range of features that are superior to what traditional banks offer.

Pros And Cons of Online Banks Compared to Traditional Banks

Advantages of Internet banks:

Higher deposit rates

Low commissions

Disadvantages of online banks:

No personal service

Doesn’t work with cash

Advantages of traditional banks:

Personal service available

Cash deposit and notary services

Disadvantages of traditional banks:

Lower deposit rates

More commissions

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Online Bank

When choosing an online bank (Revolut, Yuh, N26, etc), there are a number of factors to consider to ensure a satisfactory and secure banking experience. Here are a few of them:

Low Commissions

One of the biggest advantages of most online banks is that there are virtually no fees. Almost every online bank offers a free checking account with no minimum balance. They typically keep ATM fees very low, and many online banks actually refund fees charged when using ATMs owned by other banks. Some also offer low overdraft fees or eliminate them altogether.

If you find that the traditional bank you use charges fees, you will find most online banks quite attractive.

Excellent Online Banking Services

Online-only banks usually offer an excellent online banking experience. This is obvious since this is the main way of doing business. Almost all online banks offer simple online bill-paying tools, easy access to statements, and a variety of online tools that already exist for most tasks you might do in a branch.

For most customers who typically pay fees, online banking will be a revelation, offering well-designed online and smartphone app banking options.

Wide Network of ATMs

Most online banks are connected to a large ATM network where you can easily withdraw and deposit money. There is usually a handy tool available on the bank’s website to help you find these ATMs.

Additionally, many online banks offer refunds on ATM fees that other banks charge you when you use those out-of-network ATMs.

Deposit Insurance

This is a fairly standard feature for banks both online and offline, but you should still check the bank for participation in the deposit insurance system.

Why is deposit insurance so important? Without insurance, if the bank goes bust, you risk losing all the money in your accounts.

Good Customer Service

Most online banks compensate for the lack of physical branches by providing reliable customer service via phone and email chat. Almost every banking service you can think of is already available through simple online forms, and when that’s not enough, it’s usually easy to contact customer service representatives.

Most negative bank reviews are related to customer service, and larger banks always have more reviews, so you likely won’t find a bank that doesn’t have some complaints. However, with online banks, the number of complaints is usually low.

Competitive Interest Rates

Finally, online banks usually have very competitive interest rates. They can provide this along with low fees because there are no maintenance costs for conventional buildings.

During periods of lower interest rates, there isn’t much difference between banks in terms of interest rates, but you can often find online bank accounts that will give you a little interest per year – more than you’d get from a traditional bank like JPMorgan Chase. During periods of higher interest rates, online banks tend to stand out even more, offering savings account interest rates several percentage points higher than most brick-and-mortar banks.

Why Don’t Some People Switch to Online Banking?

Many people, regardless of where they are, US or Europe, still rely on brick-and-mortar banks for banking services that are very difficult or impossible to replicate online. For example, people may rely on their local bank branch for notary services, safe deposit boxes, or change sorting. These services are nearly impossible to replicate online.

One strategy is to maintain a local bank account that allows you to use these services. Keep a savings account at your local bank for emergencies and leave it there to earn interest. If there are any services that you use regularly, such as notary services or a safe deposit box, you can continue to use only those services while getting the rest of your banking services online.

Wrapping It Up

Online banks make up for the lack of brick-and-mortar branches by offering many other services and features. They generally have very reliable banking services, an excellent ATM network, low fees, high-interest rates, and good customer service.