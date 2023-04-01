What Caused Rick to Depart from The Walking Dead?

Fans of the enduringly popular post-apocalyptic series, The Walking Dead, have strong opinions on what caused its decline; one widely held belief is that when Andrew Lincoln‘s character Rick Grimes departed in Season Nine it had a lasting and damaging impact. While Ricks’ departure was not voluntary, Lincoln opted to leave after nine seasons for very good reasons – leaving many viewers disappointed with his absence from the show.

When Andrew Lincoln’s departure from The Walking Dead series was announced, fans felt crushed. The character Rick Grimes that Robert Kirkman had created for the comic story came vividly alive through Lincoln’s performance. Citing a need to spend more quality time with his family living in the UK, any parent could empathize with this decision.

Despite the fact that it was difficult to bid adieu, Lincoln’s departure from The Walking Dead in season 9 marked a sorrowful period for fans of the show.

The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes leaves

Lincoln had his own motivations for exiting, but Rick’s story has an entirely distinct conclusion. In the season 9 episode “What Comes After,” Rick heroically gives up himself to save those dearest to him by detonating a bridge full of walkers. Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and other survivors watched in horror, thinking that their friend was lost forever.

Viewers of the episode discover that Rick was thrown from the falling bridge and sustained severe injuries, yet he is still alive. Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) successfully persuades a rescue helicopter operated by CRM (Civic Republic Military) to save both herself and Rick, whisking them away into safety.

We were always left to assume that Rick and Jadis safely arrived at the Civic Republic, yet it wasn’t until The Walking Dead: World Beyond when Warrant Officer Stokes made her appearance on the show; thus confirming that she used Rick as an entryway into this faction. She gradually worked her way up from there but nothing else was ever mentioned about him afterwards.

The Walking Dead series finale episode was an unexpected treat for viewers, providing a bonus coda scene that revealed details about Rick and Michonne’s lives since their departure from the show. It is clear how significant this particular mission was to the CRM as they did not shoot him on-site even after catching back up with him – something which is usually their go-to approach.

Get ready to reunite with Rick and Michonne in 2024! Their spinoff series will be premiering exclusively on AMC and AMC+ for six episodes, where you’ll get all the details of what happened during their separation. This highly anticipated show is sure to provide viewers with an exciting look into our beloved characters’ lives.