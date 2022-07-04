‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Discusses the New Park Setting in Detail

WARNING: There are major spoilers for Westworld Season 4 in this post.

The original plan for Westworld was to focus on its namesake location, but as the series went on, it increasingly departed from this place. As a result, in episode two of season four, fans got what they’ve all been waiting for: things returned to where they all began – with a twist.

In the most recent episode, Westworld reopened, but the free territory has been replaced with the roaring ’20s. According to co-creator Lisa Joy’s comments to Metacritic, the choice was made to enter this new park.

“The park has always drawn its guests with the promise of sin and decadence and a boundary-pushing environment, and in the Wild West, of course, there were no rules — everybody was making rules on their own as they chased their manifest destiny.

“Similarly, the Roaring ’20s were a pretty crazy time: There was a lot of sin, there was a lot of decadence, sexuality, a lot of experimentation, and it felt like the kind of environment that would be really beguiling for guests in its hedonism and also really telling about who the guests are when presented with such a cornucopia of options for behavior.”

While the park may be in a different era, it appears to be quite similar to the original Westworld park. Maeve’s return to the park might be considered a homecoming for her, but for Caleb it will be his first time visiting one of the park’s facilities.

As we press on in season four of Westworld, fans will undoubtedly learn a lot more about this new park and its mysteries.

Every week, HBO airs new episodes of Westworld. You can watch all of the first three seasons and episodes 1 and 2 of season four on HBO Max if you need to catch up.