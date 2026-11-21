Welcome to the first FanFest Weekend Brief. This week we’re looking ahead to an HBO panel, opening a couple of collector guides, and going back to Fan Fest Nashville.

Three stories from FanFest

Harry Potter’s HBO series has two CCXP panels on December 6 The panels offer a date to watch for a closer look at the new adaptation.

Topps Chrome Football gives collectors several box formats to compare See how the different formats and the Madden 99 Club inserts fit into the release.

Delta Reign’s Stadium cards tell a story in pairs The guide explains why collectors may want to track each pair together on a checklist.

This weekend

Miraculous season seven arrives on Disney+ on November 21 in the U.S. FanFest’s preview covers the new trailer and the two-step TV and streaming launch.

What to Watch Next Week

See more upcoming streaming dates.

From the FanFest archive

Jenna Elfman at Fan Fest Nashville In this 2018 interview, Elfman talks about stunts, coming from comedy, and joining Fear the Walking Dead.

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