‘Wednesday’ Star Shares Thoughts on the Ship Fans are Wanting!

Wednesday is soaring to new heights as Netflix’s latest champion in its young adult supernatural murder mystery based on The Addams Family. It appears that the only way forward for Wednesday is up!

By granting a second season renewal and the star of the show, Jenna Ortega, continuing to shine in popularity, Netflix had made an incredible decision that will surely pay off. We applaud their immense success with this fantastic series as it moves forward!

Exploring a genre such as this can result in an avid fanbase aiming to make onscreen relationships into reality, and one specific ship often surpasses the rest as the ultimate dream for Wednesday admirers.

The internet has taken a keen interest in the seemingly inevitable relationship between Wednesday, depicted by Addison Riecke, and her upbeat roommate Enid portrayed by Emma Myers. The contrast of their personalities or simply the fact that they live so close together make it captivating to speculate as fans hope for these two to become romantic partners.

More pressing issues appear to be dominating Wednesday’s life according to Myers, rather than the pursuit of love, and, in an interview with Variety, She recommended that while nothing is fully impossible, she desires a “season of singleness” after the dramatic events of the initial experience.

“As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Being stuck in the center of a centuries-old conspiracy that places your family and friends at risk, unintentionally causing your principal to be killed, and leaving an entire high school full of collective trauma knowing this is just the start could make you hesitant about engaging in any relationships. Myers has a valid argument, but we will only find out if writers heed fan requests when Season 2 premieres.

The first season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.