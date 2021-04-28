Marvel’s Ironheart: We Know How Many Episodes Ironheart Has!

The fourth phase of the MCU is in full swing and it’s been pretty awesome thus far! Sure, we haven’t seen much of it but what we have seen has been pretty cool. The Disney+ shows we’ve seen for Phase 4 have been awesome, and we’re excited for more. So many of them are actually currently in production, which is good news for sure. Marvel’s Ironheart is also in production and we know how many episodes Ironheart has! Or at least, a pretty decent idea! Keep in mind that these things change all the time! It’s possible Marvel changes the way they cut the episodes or any other number of things before the show airs. Ironheart will feature to the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) , who will presumably be the MCU’s new Ironman. As of right now, Marvel’s Ironheart is set to be a six-episode series.

People have been discussing the episode count for the MCU shows since WandaVision! None of the series have matched episode counts, thus far. Though if Ironheart keeps with its six episodes it will match The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Kevin Feige spoke a little about the structuring of Disney+ series!

“We’re looking a little differently. We’re looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes. So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it’s streaming, it’s Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.” is what Feige said earlier this year in an interview.

Marvel’s Ironheart will air exclusively on Disney+, so make sure you subscribe so you can check it out. At least we know how many episodes Ironheart will have now.