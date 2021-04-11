Batwoman has been MIA for a few weeks now, and I have to confess I’ve missed the show. I know it’s not the most popular Arrowverse show, but all the shows bring something to the table. That’s probably why I’m having such a hard time getting used to a world without Arrow. Batwoman is back tonight though and will give us more Black Mask! The episode looks like it will feature Black Mask tying up some loose ends. While all this is going on, Ryan will obviously be aggressively hunting him after what he did to her in the last episode. I have tonight’s Batwoman trailer for 02×10 below and I’ll leave a synopsis below that! Are you ready for Batwoman’s return? Let us know what you think of the season so far in the comments below!

“CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.”

So, the synopsis doesn’t outright mention anything but there’s still one other thing on everyone’s minds: Kate Kane. We know she’s back, we know she’s alive we just don’t know when we’re actually going to see her again. Based on interviews it sounds like she won’t be suiting up again anytime soon. Also, her face changed, so they could recast her. This is ridiculous considering all the press leading up to the second season’s release, but whatever.

Batwoman airs tonight on The CW, but if you miss it you can catch it on The CW’s website the following night!