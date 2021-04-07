We Have Our First Look At The Naomi Pilot

The CW has sort of become the home of the television DC Universe. For years they’ve been introducing new characters and expanding. The amount of DC Characters we’ve seen come through the Arrowverse is positively dizzying. They’ve really dipped into the corners of the DC universe for this next one. It’s great because this is allowing lesser-known characters to make their way to the small screen. You never know which new character will be somebody’s favorite. Naomi has only been in the DC universe for a short time, but she has a small following of dedicated fans. The CW ordered a Naomi series to pilot. One of the co-developers on the show, Ava DuVernay, shared a first look at the show on social media. I’ll put the photo she shared down below. The photo is of an unknown person skateboarding down a hallway. The prevailing theory is that this is Naomi herself.

The series will follow the titular Naomi after a supernatural event sends her world upside down. Of course, after something like that, she has to start digging into it. I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume she probably ends up with some kind of superpowers. Don’t hit me! I actually haven’t read any of the comics featuring Naomi yet, but I promise I’ll get on it as soon as I can!

Ava DuVernay and former Arrow writer Jill Blankenship are both the writers and executive producers of Naomi. Array Filmworks will be teaming up with Warner Bros Television to produce. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be there as executive producers.

The series will star Kaci Walfall (Army Wives) Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

Bendis actually spoke to comicbook.com about Naomi all the way back in 2018. “Our first instance was to take her story into a place that you don’t normally see in the DC Universe, or you know exists came from my deep reading last year of the whole history of the DC Comics and all the big storylines. And when you read them in a row you’ll find out, ‘Oh, this happened in Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Star City, Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Coast City.’ And so there are all these places that the story still has yet to go because the main places of the DC Universe are so fun and so exciting to be, right?”

What do ya think? Excited to see Naomi hit the Arrowverse?