Justice League: WB Reportedly Wants The Snyderverse Gone NOW! WB FURIOUS The Snyder Cut Did As Well As It Did!

So, WB reportedly wants the Snyderverse gone and they want it gone NOW! Internally, the company is not at all happy that they had to release Justice League The Snyder Cut at all! I suppose this makes sense since it goes directly against their vision. Still, it’s disappointing considering how well received the Snyder Cut has been! It seems like fans much preferred Zack Snyder’s film and the company is PISSED. Since The Snyder Cut released several hashtags about the Snyderverse have trended at different times. The most prominent one is undoubtedly #restorethesnyderverse. The company wanting the Snyderverse dead is why there was so little promotional material leading up to the release of Justice League The Snyder Cut! It’s even been said that Zack Snyder was told to not talk about the film at all leading up to release. That… did not happen.

Leading up to the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut Zack Snyder was absolutely everywhere! He did interviews, tweeted repeatedly,This and just generally hyped up the movie. If there truly was a gag order placed on him I can’t even imagine how angry Warner Bros was. The four-hour cut of Justice League was received far better than the Whedon cut, and it was a fight to get it released at all. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trended for what feels like forever until Warner Bros agreed to release the film properly.

This gag order is also why we haven’t seen any viewership numbers. Despite the Justice League Snyder Cut being the talk of the town, HBO Max would have us believe it did rather poorly. HBO Max even retweeted an image seemingly mocking the Snyder Cut which infuriated fans. HBO Max has been in hot water ever since, with Zack Snyder fans angrily tweeting at the streaming service’s social media.

Did you guys prefer the Snyder cut? Do you wants the Snyderverse gone or are you 100% #restorethesnyderverse?