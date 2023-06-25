WATCH: Video Shows Crazy Encounter with UFO

Following the recent viral UFO video in Las Vegas, another intriguing clip has surfaced from Middletown, Ohio, stirring up buzz on social media. The video captures an alleged UFO hovering above the city of 50,000 and has gained attention after being shared by a citizen named Bryce Garrick. According to reports from WCPO, a Cincinnati-based news channel, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any reports about the lights observed in the video, unlike the Las Vegas incident, and dispatchers are unable to provide explanations for the sighting.

Although multiple witnesses reportedly observed the craft, Garrick’s footage stands out as the most prominent piece of evidence. The video shows the purported UFO hovering in the air, rotating clockwise, before swiftly darting off into the night sky. A local researcher, Bryan Simpson from the Cincinnati Astronomical Society, comments on the video, stating that the object moves too rapidly to be a drone. However, Simpson highlights the importance of multiple corroborating reports to assess the authenticity of such sightings, suggesting at least 20 different accounts would be significant. He also acknowledges the potential for faked videos created with readily available motion graphics software for platforms like TikTok.

UFOs have been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, particularly after former intelligence official David Grusch came forward to claim that the government possesses “non-human” spacecraft. Grusch stated that the materials in possession include both intact and partially intact vehicles, characterized by unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, has also received detailed information from current and former officials about this alleged program. However, validating and sharing this potentially explosive information has proven challenging due to concerns regarding the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office’s leadership, established by Congress.

