Watch: Trailer has Arrived, as Gina Carano Stars in ‘Terror on the Prairie’

Gina Carano is returning to the big screen in Terror on the Prairie, which stars her as Cassie Rathburn, a young girl who has grown up under a harsh Montana sky.

Gina Carano’s casting in the Western sequel film is funded by The Daily Wire, a news organization funded by Ben Shapiro. Her involvement was announced just days after she was first removed from The Mandalorian and Disney projects. There’s no doubt that Carano will be front and center in the minute-long trailer, which will stir up controversy.

It’s about a pioneer family and sees Carano’s character fight back against a line of robbers and hoodlums. It sounds similar to an episode of a certain Disney Plus series she previously appeared in.

It’s unclear whether the film will get a big-screen release, as it’s directed by Michael Polish, one of the Polish Brothers director-writer pair.

Consisting of a wide range of Gina Carano’s closest friends in Hollywood and the MMA world, plus comic Tyler Fischer, who has made a name for himself through antivaccine and anti-mask sentiments.

Although the film has not been officially announced for release, it is expected to debut this summer.

