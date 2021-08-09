Watch: The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Trailer!

The Witcher spin-off is nearly here, and Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the animated film. This one seems like it will be set in the past, exploring adventures in the past with Vesemir. We get a look at young Vesemir, amongst a few other things! This will certainly get fans excited for the upcoming release! Check out the Nightmare Of The Wolf trailer!

We’re going to go ahead and put the trailer below so that you all can check it out for yourselves.

The trailer promises an exciting and thrilling show, with tons of moments fans have been waiting to see! From the Trial of the Grasses to Kaer Morhen falling, we have a lot to look forward to with Nightmare Of The Wolf!

The film is reportedly going to be canon with The Witcher series, and the events are taken directly from the book series. Obviously, these will be changed to make them fit more for an animated film, but the core concepts are pulled from the novels.

Lauren S. Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, the showrunner, and writer for The Witcher series respectively are both involved in this animated film as well! They’re the ones who assured fans that the events of the animated film will line up with the Netflix series.

The official description for the film reads

“The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.”

Are you excited for The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf? Did you enjoy the Nightmare Of The Wolf trailer? Let us know in the comments, we’re dying to know!

You can watch The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf on August 23rd exclusively on Netflix.