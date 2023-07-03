WATCH! The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon First Full Trailer! Ah, Paris in the Summertime! With Walkers!

Prepare to witness The Walking Dead in a whole new setting—France. The upcoming spin-off, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, takes the beloved character played by Norman Reedus on an adventure as he finds himself stranded in a foreign land. AMC has already released initial footage giving viewers a glimpse of how Daryl ends up in Europe, and now a trailer and poster have emerged on the AMC+ platform.

The extended trailer below showcases Daryl navigating through the picturesque French countryside and villages, where life and death coexist in haunting ways. Walking through the post-apocalyptic streets of Marseille, France, Daryl speaks into a walkie-talkie, introducing himself and his origins from a place called the Commonwealth in America. He confesses to encountering nothing but trouble on his quest, expressing his determination to make it back home or, at the very least, let his loved ones know that he tried.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Franchise veteran director-producer Greg Nicotero shared with EW that this spin-off is likely the closest viewers will get to a standalone show. The intention is not only to showcase Daryl in new and exotic locations but also to delve into a completely different world. Nicotero emphasizes that the show introduces fresh characters, themes, and an exciting extension of the genre, satisfying the cravings of fans who adore this type of storytelling.

Nicotero expressed his enthusiasm, remarking on the uniqueness of the project and the joy of collaborating with showrunner David Zabel. This new endeavor has breathed fresh life into the franchise after Nicotero’s twelve-year tenure on The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere this fall on both AMC and AMC+. Prepare to embark on an exciting and unfamiliar journey alongside Daryl in this captivating spin-off.