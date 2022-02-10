WATCH! The Trailer for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ has Arrived with Every Major Star Returning to Action!

Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t come to theaters until June! But now we’ve finally got the trailer to get us excited and man is it great!

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Watch the trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion now. pic.twitter.com/Pv3ilafqTO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 10, 2022

Expectations are high for Dominion, which doesn’t only need to follow in the footsteps of two predecessors that combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, it also has to live up to the lofty expectations of being described as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe by star Chris Pratt.

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are back in a big way to lend support to Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and the rest, with Jurassic World: Dominion playing one of its hands very early by allowing the internet to sink its teeth into the prologue seven months before the sixth installment in the series comes to theaters.