Watch The New Trailer For Malignant!

You can check out the new trailer for Malignant, the latest horror movie from James Wan. In case you aren’t aware, this is certainly not James Wan’s first horror movie. He’s the man who directed Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring which were all pretty big horror movies. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros decided to release a new trailer on Tuesday and so far fans are loving it.

Malignant is one of those films that will be having a simultaneous theatre and streaming release. If you already have an HBO Max subscription then I have some awesome news for you. You’ll be able to watch Malignant with your subscription at no extra charge! Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Here is the official information from the film, directly from Warner Bros.

In Theatres September 10, 2021.

“Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”). The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

“Malignant” stars Annabelle Wallis (“Annabelle,” “The Mummy”), Maddie Hasson (YouTube’s “Impulse,” TV’s “Mr. Mercedes”), George Young (TV’s “Containment”), Michole Briana White (TV’s “Black Mafia Family,” “Dead to Me”), Jacqueline McKenzie (“Palm Beach,” TV’s “Reckoning”), Jake Abel (TV’s “Supernatural,” the “Percy Jackson” films) and Ingrid Bisu (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Nun”).

Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”) directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” upcoming “The Nun 2”), story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. The film was produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han serving as executive producers.

What did you think of the new trailer for Malignant? Let us know in the comments!