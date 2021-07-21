Watch The Jackass 4 Trailer! Welcome Back Johnny Knoxville!

Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for Jackass Forever, also known as Jackass 4! Watch the Jackass 4 trailer down below, and get ready for some laughs. The trailer even opens up with some clips from older Jackass films, including the famous alligator nipple biting!

Now there’s a sentence I never thought I’d have to write…

As you can see from the trailer above, it is obvious that not even old age is going to stop the Jackass gang from getting crazy. I’m starting to think that nothing will ever stop these guys, but at least it appears they’re sober now, at least.

The trailer makes it obvious that Jackass Forever might end up having the most entertainment value of the year. This could be the exact film that the world needs while recovering from a global pandemic. We all deserve a few laughs, don’t we?

Even the cast of the film has been wondering whether or not this film could do well, after all these years. After all, these guys aren’t young anymore and times have changed. Well, I can’t speak for anyone else but I’m definitely excited to see Jackass Forever.

These stunts look crazier than ever. There is a segment where two people are wearing helmets connected by a tube. In the middle of the tube is a tarantula. And I guess whoever has the tarantula on their face on the end loses.

It’s the final clip of the trailer that people will be talking about most, though. It ends with ‘Danger’ Ehren McGheley being tied to a chair, covered in honey and fish and… then a bear is let into the room. That… seems unwise.

Well, what did you guys think of the Jackass 4 trailer? Are you excited to see the film? Let us know in the comments below!