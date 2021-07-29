Watch The Flash Season 7 On Netflix Now!

The Flash season 7 is on Netflix now, meaning you can catch up on the fastest man alive before season 8 debuts later this year. Season 7 ended the story line that couldn’t be completed last year because of the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Luckily it’s easier to watch than ever thanks to its inclusion on Netflix.

This season was certainly one of the more eventful ones. Not only did it have to finish off the season 6 story line, but it also had to deal with its whole new story. This included the other elements, saying goodbye to some fan favourites and even the series 150th episode.

That’s right, The Flash season 7 said goodbye to not just one, but two cast members who have been around since the very first season of The Flash. Both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh both said goodbye to the series as it ended its seventh season. Thankfully, they both appeared in the season finale though!

Eric Wallace, one of the people working on The Flash as executive producer and showrunner, said about their departure, Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed. Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

With season 7 joining the other six seasons on Netflix, now is a perfect time to binge watch the series. You can catch up on all the adventures of the Scarlet Speedster, minus maybe a few of the crossovers.

The Flash will return to The CW on November 16, kicking off its eighth season! For now we still have a couple episodes of Superman And Lois to finish off, and then we’ll have Supergirl returning in August!

Are you happy that The Flash season 7 is on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!