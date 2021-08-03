Watch Starro Escape In New The Suicide Squad Clip!

The Suicide Squad is out in, literally, a matter of days and I can’t freaking wait! The reviews have been pouring in and by all accounts it’s amazing. To get ready, you should watch Starro escape in a new The Suicide Squad clip!

Starro is something I don’t think many DC fans expected when a new Suicide Squad film was announced. In fact, he was at the bottom of my villain list. I’m, not disappointed at all, though!

Starro is a dangerous foe who is capable of taking down even the Justice League. That’s how dangerous this bigass starfish is. So what chance does The Suicide Squad have in taking him down?

Not a very high chance, if you ask me.

A bigger problem with this clip is the fact it may have spoiled some other aspects of the movie. As you can tell from the clip, assuming you watched it, some of the team seems to be missing.

What’s most distressing about this is the fact that we don’t know if the missing members are dead or just off doing their own thing. James Gunn did say that we shouldn’t get attached to anyone.

Most notably absent is John Cena‘s Peacemaker. We know he’s getting a show on HBO Max in the future, but that doesn’t mean he survived. For all we know the HBO Max series is a prequel, meaning Peacemaker could die in this film.

Not to mention, if you’ve been paying attention to all the clips and trailers, it feels like all the surprises have been spoiled. Is this elaborate, and there are some other aspects still to be revealed?

I hope so!

We’ll find our for ourselves soon enough, since The Suicide Squad hits theatres and HBO Max this friday! Did you watch Starro escape? Let us know in the comments!