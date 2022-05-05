Watch! On May 4th, Star and Musician Jack Black Took to TikTok to Embrace the Dark Side

Published on May 5th, 2022 | Updated on May 5th, 2022 | By FanFest

In celebration of May the 4th, Jack Black has graced his followers with his “evil” presence, releasing a Star Wars-themed video.

In an effort to cultivate his reputation as a dangerous, disturbed individual, the actor uploaded the video on TikTok, where he requested for a red lightsaber and assaulted the audience, generating a never-ending loop. The music was sinister, with lightsaber sound effects and lots of crimson light to suggest his malevolent power.

The video was titled “The Dark Side” and the description has just two words — “Dark side.” Taylor Stephens, a skilled video producer, collaborated on the project. The clip has over 3.2 million views and over 650k likes as of now. This film was made with the help of talented video creator Taylor Stephens.

Fans and companies praised the video in the comments, expressing their gratitude. Some even suggested that he be cast in the next Star Wars Project.

“Have you ever heard the tale of Darth Jables the Wise?” said Xbox.

“Yes we would like a star wars movie with you as the main character!” commented TikTok artist Audrey Hopkins.

“Petition for Jack Black to be in the next Star Wars film,” said TikTok user GilesCoreyThePressed.

This is the second time that Black has made a Star Wars-themed video for May the 4th. Similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s battle with General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith, his first video featured him battling himself. The clip gained over 32 million views.

Black rarely plays a bad guy, as he is frequently seen playing the hero or functioning as the sidekick in films. The actor was recently cast as Bowser in the live-action Super Mario Bros movie and stated his desire to play Kingpin in the MCU.

On TikTok, John Black has over 14 million followers and more than 83 million likes in his films.